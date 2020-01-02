Zion Williamson returns to practice, raising Pelicans' hopes

Thursday, Jan. 20, 2020

New Orleans, La--Top NBA draft choice Zion Williamson has returned to practice with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Duke star says he ‘felt really good’ after his first practice since he had arthroscopic knee surgery right before the season opener in October.

Williamson says he cannot yet forecast when he'll make his regular-season debut. Coach Alvin Gentry says it won't happen during a two-game road trip that begins Friday in Los Angeles against the Lakers. Williamson averaged more than 23 points and six rebounds in four preseason games.