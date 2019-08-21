Zeus Frazier headlines kickboxing event in Augusta

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019

Augusta, Ga--If you haven't been paying attention recently, Augusta has simply become a hot bed for kickboxing and has become a home for the top talent in the United States.

This weekend, some of that talent will be on display at the Clash of the Titans event at the Doubletree Hotel.

Headlineing the card, is the son of boxing legend Joe Frazier. His name is Zeus, and he's a monster that goes nearly 7 feet and 300 pounds. He's gone from boxing to kickboxing and is one intimidating guy to stand across in the ring.

"The transition for that is different. You have to know where they are coming. You have to have your mind focused and what you're going to do. Don't sit still and don't wait on nobody" said Zeus Frazier

A couple of other locals will be on the card as well as this is a precursor to the US Kickboxing team heading to Croatia for an international event.

