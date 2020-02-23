Zamboni driver, 42, gets win as emergency goalie for 'Canes

TORONTO (AP) — Emergency backup goalie Dave Ayres made eight saves in relief of Carolina's two injured netminders in the Hurricanes' 6-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 42-year-old Ayres works as a Zamboni driver for the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.

He has been a practice goalie with the Leafs and as the emergency goalie for Saturday night's game, he was available to either team if needed. He was forced into action for the Hurricanes midway through the second period after Carolina's James Reimer and Petr Mrazek were injured.

The Hurricanes were leading 3-1 when the Ayres took over. He became the oldest goalie in NHL history to win his regular-season debut.