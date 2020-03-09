Young has 31 as Hawks outlast Hornets 143-138 in double-OT

ATLANTA (AP) — De'Andre Hunter broke a tie by sinking three free throws with 13.3 seconds remaining in the second overtime and the Hawks beat the Charlotte Hornets 143-138 following a controversial finish to the first extra period.

Two officials' review at the end of the first overtime produced different results.

Following their first review, officials ruled Rozier was fouled by Atlanta's Treveon Graham with 0.8 seconds remaining.

A second review following a protest by Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce produced a reversal.

Trae Young had 31 points and 16 assists. Terry Rozier led the Hornets with a career-high 40 points.