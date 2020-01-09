Young Yellow Jacket team chases a 4-peat

Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020

North Augusta, SC--When you're the three time defending state champs like North Augusta is, the pressure is going to be there from day one. The jackets know, every night they are going to get the best shot from the other team. Is a four -peat out of the question? Not in the least.

One big difference from past teams, this year's Jackets are young. Just two seniors and a whole lot of freshmen and sophomores seeing a ton of playing time. It's fallen on the few upper classmen to make sure they understand how to play at a high level.

"We don't have as much experience as much as we did last year, so we have to bring the young girls around and make sure we do what we're suppose to do to help them get better" said Kiana Lee

"We have such a big difference between our older girls and younger girls, experience wise, so we have to be patient with all. The girls need to be patient with them. Sometimes it creates a little frustration for them, and certainly for me" said Al Young

So far, so good thought with their lone loss on the year to a team from Chattanooga. The confidence is there and the skill level is growing as they'll again be a tough team to beat when the post season rolls around.

