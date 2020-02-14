Yonder Alonso, Braves finalize minor league contract

Friday, Feb. 14, 2020

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — First baseman Yonder Alonso and the Atlanta Braves have finalized their minor league contract, and he will report to major league spring training. Alonso gives the team insurance behind Freddie Freeman, who had surgery in October on his right elbow.

Freeman said last month he has no pain in the elbow and will be ready for spring training. The 32-year-old Alonso hit 10 homers with Colorado and the Chicago White Sox last season. He made the 2017 AL All-Star team with Oakland. Alonso has appeared in 14 career games at third, where the Braves have an opening.