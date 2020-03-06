Yelich stakes future to Brewers with $215M, 9-year deal

Friday, March 6, 2020

PHOENIX (AP) — Christian Yelich has finalized a $215 million, nine-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. His new deal added $187.25 million over seven seasons to the remaining $27.75 million Yelich was guaranteed as part of the $49.57 million, seven-year contract he signed in March 2015 with Miami.

Yelich was dealt to the Brewers in January 2018, and he won the NL batting title and MVP award as the Brewers reached Game 7 of the NL Championship Series. He added another batting championship and finished second in the MVP vote last year, when his season was cut short by a broken kneecap.