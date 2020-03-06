Yanks' Judge has broken rib, no set time on return to lineup

Friday, March 6, 2020

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has a broken rib and it's not clear whether he will need surgery. The setback leaves in doubt when he'll be back in the lineup. Manager Aaron Boone made the announcement at spring training. He said he thought the star right fielder hurt himself making a diving catch late last season.

Judge will rest two weeks while recovering from the stress fracture. He hasn't played in any exhibition games while dealing with soreness in his right pectoral muscle and shoulder.