Yanks' Hicks gets 1st start since Aug. 3 in Game 3 of ALCS

Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) -- Aaron Hicks returns to the New York Yankees' starting lineup for the first time since Aug. 3 and Giancarlo Stanton remains out for the second straight game when the American League Championship Series resumes with the teams tied 1-all.

Hicks took over in center field and hit ninth against Gerrit Cole in Game 2 against Houston on Tuesday night. Sidelined by an injured flexor near his right elbow, Hicks pinch hit for starting left fielder Cameron Maybin and grounded out leading off the 10th inning, then moved to center.

Brett Gardner moved from center and replaced Stanton in left.

Limited by injuries to 18 games during the regular season, Stanton homered in the opener and missed Game 2 because of a strained right quadriceps. Manager Aaron Boone says Stanton is available to pinch hit.

First baseman DJ LeMahieu was leading off Wednesday's game, followed by right fielder Aaron Judge, Gardner in left, designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion, second baseman Gleyber Torres, shortstop Didi Gregorius, catcher Gary Sanchez, third baseman Gio Urshela and Hicks in center. Luis Severino is on the mound.

