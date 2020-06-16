Yankees president Levine calls for MLB talks to resume

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees President Randy Levine has called on the players’ association to resume negotiations with Major League Baseball to start the pandemic-delayed season.

Levine said the money difference between the feuding sides was not the primary obstacle but rather issues such as health and safety protocols and determining how to deal with a second wave of the new coronavirus.

MLB has made three proposals, the last for a 72-game season starting July 14 that would guarantee about $1.23 billion. The union made offered two plans, the last for an 89-game schedule starting July 10 and salaries of $2.25 billion.