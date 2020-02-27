Yankees' Severino has Tommy John surgery

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

New York, NY--Yankees right-hander Luis Severino had Tommy John surgery. The procedure was performed by Dr. David Altchek at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York on Thursday.

The team said in a statement that the surgery went as planned. Also, an existing bone chip in his right elbow was removed during the procedure. The two-time All-Star will miss all of 2020 after being sidelined for nearly all of 2019. Severino's injury leaves the AL East favorites with a rotation of newly signed ace Gerrit Cole, Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ and two openings.