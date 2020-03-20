XFL cancels return season because of coronavirus pandemic

Friday, March 20, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — The XFL has canceled the remainder of its return season because of the new coronavirus pandemic. The league played five games of a 10-game regular season in eight cities.

It was a revival of the XFL that played one season in 2001. Commissioner Oliver Luck released a statement saying the league had “no choice but to officially cancel the remainder of the 2020 season. This decision has been made with the health and safety of the entire XFL family as our top priority.”