World TeamTennis plans to have fans at West Virginia matches

World TeamTennis says it is planning to allow up to 500 spectators at outdoor matches during its three-week season from July 12 to Aug. 2 at a resort in West Virginia.

All tennis events sanctioned by the ATP, WTA and International Tennis Federation are on hold at least until late July because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But World TeamTennis is not affiliated with those tours and no ATP or WTA ranking points are available for its matches. World TeamTennis is increasing its prize money to $5 million. That is $1.5 million more than for its 2019 season.