Woods takes 3rd straight week off by skipping Bay Hill

Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods is taking another week. He decided not to enter the Arnold Palmer Invitational next week at Bay Hill. Woods is an eight-time winner at Bay Hill. Because of back surgeries, he has played Bay Hill only once since his most recent victory there in 2018.

Woods hasn't played since Feb. 16 at Riviera. He says his back was a little stiff that week. The field includes three of the top 10 players in the world, starting with Rory McIlroy at No. 1. Also playing are Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed, who won the Mexico Championship last week.