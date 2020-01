Tiger Woods says he used to spend time working out with Kobe Bryant when he lived in California. He was stunned to learn after his final round at Torrey Pines that Bryant had died in a helicopter crash. Woods says he heard people in the gallery call out for him to “do it for Mamba” and he wasn't sure what they meant.

Woods says he and Bryant often talked about the mental side of their sports. He says Bryant might have been the best at preparation and taking note of every detail.