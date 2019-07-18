Woods struggles in opening round of the Open Championship

Thursday, July 18, 2019

Portrush, Northern Ireland--Tiger Woods puffed out his cheeks and looked glum after bogeying the last hole for a 7-over 78, his worst opening round at a British Open.

His highest first-round score at golf's oldest major before this year was 76 at St. Andrews in 2015.

Woods' rough patch at Royal Portrush came around the turn, when he made five bogeys in six holes. His only birdie came at the par-4 15th hole -- and he reacted by spreading out his arms and licking his finger.

With Rory McIlroy shooting 79, two of the biggest names in golf are struggling to make the weekend.

