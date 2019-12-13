Woods sits as International expands Presidents Cup lead

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019

MELBOURNE, Australia--The International has expanded its lead in the Presidents Cup, and Tiger Woods isn't doing anything about it. Woods is the first playing captain in 25 years. But even though he's playing as well as any American, he chose to sit out both sessions Saturday even as the Internationals built a 9-5 lead. Abraham Ancer won his third match with a third partner.

Patrick Reed didn't make a single birdie in fourballs to lose a third straight match with Webb Simpson. Next up is four matches of foursomes Saturday afternoon, with Woods watching from the side as only a captain.