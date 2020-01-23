Woods plays well, NeSmith in the mix at Farmers Insurance Open

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

San Diego, CA--Tiger Woods had few complaints about his first round of the year. He handled the par 5s on the easier North Course at Torrey Pines and shot 69. It was his lowest opening round to start a new year since 2011. It just wasn't enough to be around the lead. That belonged to Sebastian Cappelen and Keegan Bradley. They shot 66.

Cappelen was on the South Course, which hosts the U.S. Open again next year. It played about three shots tougher than the North, where Bradley was playing. Rory McIlroy was at 67, while Jon Rahm shot 68.

North Augusta's Matt NeSmith is -5 and also in a tie for second. NeSmith's day featured a pair of eagles.