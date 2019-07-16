Woods not playing much golf in between majors

Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Portrush, Northern Ireland--The Open Championship is now about 48 hours away from teeing it up. While he's not the favorite, there's always plenty of eyes on Tiger Woods. Can he find some magic that he had two plus months ago here?

Interesting part of it all, he hasn't played much tournament golf this summer. As a matter of fact, his appearance at The Memorial is the only non major since the Masters. Still, this is TW and when he gives you that wry smile, you better pay attention to his game.

"it's not quite as sharp as I'd like to have it right now. My touch around the greens is right where i need to have it. I still need to get the ball, the shape of the golf ball, a little better then i am right now" said Tiger Woods

While most of us will be watching what Tiger does, this is the guy everyone needs to be paying attention to, Brooks Koepka. All's he done in the last six majors, win three of them and finish 2nd in two others.

