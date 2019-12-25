Woods' comeback at Masters named AP Sports Story of the Year

Tiger Woods' victory at the Masters might not have been the most important sports story of 2019. It was certainly one of the most uplifting. Voters chose Woods' dramatic comeback at Augusta National as The Associated Press sports story of the year. Coming in second was the U.S. women's soccer team's victory at the World Cup.

The month-long competition combined a stirring victory with captain Megan Rapinoe's outspoken push for her team to earn as much as the less successful American men's team. 2019 was a year filled with outside-the-lines tensions in sports. But Woods winning the Masters after years of injury and personal problems was a crowd pleaser and took the top honor.