Woodland leads in the Bahamas as Tiger gets within 2 shots

Gary Woodland finished with two straight birdies for a 4-under 68 and a one-shot lead over Henrik Stenson going into the final round of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Another shot back was tournament host Tiger Woods, trying to win his holiday event for the first time since 2011. Woods finally birdied the 18th at Albany for a 67. He was tied for third with Justin Thomas and defending champion Jon Rahm. Patrick Reed was penalized two shots for improving his line of play from a waste bunker. That gave him a 74. He was three behind.