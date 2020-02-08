Women's Asia-Pacific Amateur postponed due to new virus

The Women's Asia-Pacific Amateur next week in Thailand has been postponed because of the new virus from China. That makes three golf events that have been called off because of the coronavirus. The R&A and the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation run the amateur event. R&A chief Martin Slumbers says they have been advised that it's not worth the travel.

He says the groups hope to reschedule the Women's Asia-Pacific Amateur later this year. An LPGA event in China for early March previously was postponed. A PGA Tour China qualifier scheduled for late February was moved to Singapore.