Wolfpack women add high-scoring Perez as graduate transfer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State is adding graduate transfer Raina Perez from Cal State Fullerton. The Wolfpack announced Perez’s addition Thursday for next season. The 5-foot-4 guard was the Big West Conference player of the year after averaging a league-best 19.8 points and shooting 46% from the field.

She will provide help to a backcourt that lost No. 2 scorer Aislinn Konig. But N.C. State is set to return five of its top six scorers from a team that finished eighth in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll. That run included the program's first Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title since 1991.