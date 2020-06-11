With a swing and silence, PGA Tour gets back to business

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The PGA Tour is back after 90 days. Ryan Palmer hit the first official shot since March 12 and it was met with silence.

No spectators are allowed at Colonial for the Charles Schwab Challenge because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That will be the case for the next four weeks.

It was eerily silent on the course known as “Hogan's Alley.” The starter was wearing a mask, and when he introduced players, there was not even a smattering of applause, with only essential personnel allowed on the course.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan gave the first group a thumbs-up after it teed off.