Win over the Saints the Perfect Gift for Augusta

Augusta, Ga. – The Augusta University Women's Basketball team defeated/lost to the Flagler Saints 97-77 in a Peach Belt Conference match-up. The Jags are now 7-3 on the season and hold a 2-0 mark in conference play. The Saints move to 5-5 on the year, and are now 1-1 in Peach Belt contests.

Augusta opened up the game with Tyshaun Crawford and Rafael Monteiro each netting baskets within the first minute to jump out 4-0. The Jags would remain in the lead until 15:02, when the Saints dropped in a three-pointer to take a 14-12 lead.

Augusta would flip the score back around with Miguel Arnold launching a three pointer at 12:48, followed up moments later by Crawford's jumper to make it a five point game in favor of the Jags.

After the 8:00 media timeout, the Jags added more to their lead, with Monteiro knocking back a pair of free throws to make it a 33-21 game.

The Jaguars continued to add on to their lead late into the half, going up by 15 with 1:33 remaining and ending the first with a 44-29 advantage.

The offense was outstanding in the first half, shooting over 50% from the field and locking down ball control with 26 rebounds to Flagler's 13.

The Saints opened the scoring a minute into the second half with a long three-point shot. Tyree Myers answered back quickly with a three-pointer of his own to get the Augusta offense rolling.

The Saints continued to drop in threes, popping in two more before the first timeout of the half. After the 16:00 media timeout, it was Arnolds turn to drop in three-pointer, launching in a pair to bring Augusta's lead back to 15 at 60-45.

Augusta led 70-60 with 9:00 left in regulation, but Flagler's offensive game plan of driving to the basket, kicking it out, and draining a three threatened the Jags lead. The Offense kicked it up a notch, as the jags proceeded to outscore their conference foe 14-3 over the next three minutes to make it 84-66 with just over five minutes to play.

With a comfortable 92-71 lead with a minute and a half to go, the Jags brought out fresh legs and switched to a defensive style of play to close out the game and get the win.

Augusta was led by Arnold in scoring, who went 10-of-19 from the field, including 6-for-11 from past the three point line, for 26 points. Crawford had a stellar performance, notching a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds on the night. Also picking up a double-double was Monteiro who just made the cut, past the 3:00 mark of the second, with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

As a team, Augusta shot 32-of-62 (51.6%) from the field and netted 12 threes on 23 attempts. The Jags also shot a stellar 21-for-29 (72.4%) from the free-throw line.

The Jags snagged 42 rebounds on the night and swiped the ball away nine times while holding the Saints to under 50% from the field.

The Jags will take a well-deserved holiday break before hitting the road for their next contest, a conference battle with the Clayton State Lakers on January 4th at 3:30 p.m.