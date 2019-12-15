Wilson, Carson lift Seahawks past Panthers 30-24

Russell Wilson threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns and Chris Carson ran for 133 yards and two scores and the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Carolina Panthers 30-24 to inch closer to clinching a playoff spot. The Seahawks can wrap up a postseason berth for the seventh time in the last eight seasons with a Rams or Vikings loss. Both teams play later Sunday. It was the 100th regular season win for Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

Seattle scored on its first three possessions as Wilson completed 8 of 10 passes for 175 yards with 19-yard touchdown passes to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett for a perfect 153.8 QB rating.