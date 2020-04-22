Williston Elko hires Richard Bush as new football coach

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Williston, SC-- After six years at the helm, Derek Youngblood has stepped down as head coach at Williston Elko. In his place, former North Augusta assistant Richard Bush has been hired as new head coach.

Youngblood amassed a 44 and 27 record during his tenure with the Blue Devils, including five trips to the state playoffs. On three different occasions, they won nine games.

Youngblood is taking over as Athletic Director at Barnwell and will join the football coaching staff there.

Bush has been an assistant for the Yellow Jacket program and now gets his first head coaching job at Williston Elko.

