Williamson seeks to avoid answering ex-agent's questions

MIAMI (AP) — Attorneys for NBA rookie Zion Williamson seek to block his former marketing agent’s effort to have the ex-Duke star answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils.

Prime Sports Marketing and president Gina Ford filed a lawsuit last summer in Florida, accusing Williamson and his current agency of breach of contract. Williamson previously sued in North Carolina to terminate a contract with Prime Sports.

Ford’s attorneys submitted questions about whether Williamson’s family sought or accepted improper benefits to sign with Duke. In a recent filing, attorneys for the New Orleans Pelicans rookie call the questions “a fishing expedition."