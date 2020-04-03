William Harrell steps down as Hephzibah football coach

Friday, April 3, 2020

Augusta, Ga--After five years as head coach of Hephzibah, William Harrell has stepped down and will take over a similar job at Johnson High School in Gainsville, Georgia.

The last two have been the best for Harrell and the Rebels as they posted a seven and eight win seasons after dropping down to Class 2A. Both years they went to the playoffs.

In his first three years, Hephziabah was playing in Class 4A and wins were tough to come by as they started to turn the corner in the 2017 season in which they won four games.

Harrell took over for John Bowen following the 2014 football season.

