How long will it take for high school athletes to get ready to play again?

Friday, May 8, 2020

Augusta, Ga--While a lot of focus has been on the start of the college football season, what about high school? In Georgia, the first games are slated for August 21st. Working the calendar backwards, it doesn't give them a lot of time to get ready.

No spring ball and the prospects of no team activities until July could put coaches and athletic trainers in a tough situation, especially with the heat of the summer.

"That three to five days of getting use to heat and humidity is good before we go to full pads. I think we really need to look at recommendations to extending that out to 10 days now." said Tim McLane head athletic trainer at Augusta University

"I''m worried about them sitting inside in the AC. If you don't start until July 6th and it's 101 degrees, you're in trouble" said James Leonard, Aquinas football coach

It's the last thing anyone wants. While these kids have been given programs to do on their own, it's just not the same.

"As long as they're doing what we're sending them, they all have the same conditioning every day. As long as they're doing some weight training, we should be okay, if we start July 6th." added Leonard

"My biggest concern as an athletic trainer and in sports medicine, that coaches and athletes don't try to do to much in too short of a time" added McLane

This is a nationwide issue, not just here at home and everyone is trying to figure it out as we go.

"I think we're in the middle of and facing something we're not really sure what to do. I think we're going to have to play it by ear and we'll have to adjust." said McLane

