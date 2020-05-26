Wilcox Named Collegiate Baseball All-American

ATHENS ----- Georgia pitcher Cole Wilcox has been named a Collegiate Baseball Second Team All-American, the publication announced Tuesday.

A 6-5, 232-pound native of Chickamauga, Ga., he was dominating in 2020, posting a 3-0 mark with a 1.57 ERA in four starts. He tallied 32 strikeouts and only two walks in 23 innings pitched for the Bulldogs that finished 14-4 and ranked as high as No. 2 nationally. The 2020 college baseball season was halted and ultimately canceled in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

One of Wilcox’s finest outings this past season came as part of a combined shutout of No. 17 Georgia Tech in Atlanta. He pitched seven innings of three-hit baseball with no walks and a career-high 11 strikeouts in a 12-0 rout. In his Bulldog career, Wilcox is 6-2 with a 3.37 ERA in 23 appearances including 10 starts.

A draft-eligible sophomore and accounting major, Wilcox is a consensus first round prospect for the upcoming Major League Baseball Draft. He is a two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll. He was a 2020 preseason third team All-America selection by Baseball America and was on the watch list for USA Baseball’s Golden Spikes Award.

