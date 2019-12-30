White Sox finalize $55.5 million, 3-year deal with Keuchel

Monday, Dec. 30, 2019

Chicago, Ill--The Chicago White Sox and 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel have finalized a $55.5 million, three-year contract. Keuchel will earn $18 million in salary each of the next three seasons.

The White Sox hold a $20 million option for 2023 with a $1.5 million buyout. The 31-year-old left-hander won the Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros in 2015. He signed a roughly $13 million, one-year deal with the Atlanta Braves in June and went 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA for the NL East champions. In the White Sox, Keuchel he saw a team on the rise, a solid catching situation and a clubhouse with a positive reputation.