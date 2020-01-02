White Sox, Robert agree to $50 million, 6-year contract

Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

Chicago, Ill--The Chicago White Sox and Cuban outfielder Luis Robert have agreed on a $50 million, six-year contract. The White Sox can add Robert to their opening day roster if they think he is ready. The 22-year-old

Robert has hit .312 over three minor league seasons, including 32 home runs, 92 RBIs, 108 runs and 36 stolen bases last season. The deal is just the latest big money move by a White Sox team hoping to challenge in the AL Central after seven straight losing seasons.