Where next for Vettel and who will replace him at Ferrari?

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

PARIS (AP) — With Sebastian Vettel’s stint at Ferrari coming to an end, speculation has already started about where he will go next and who will replace him. The four-time Formula One world champion announced Tuesday that he is leaving when his contract expires at the end of this year.

The 32-year-old German driver joined in 2015 to replace Fernando Alonso. But he has not added to his world titles at Red Bull from 2010-13. Italian and German media have McLaren's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr. as the favorite to replace him followed by Renault's Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo.