What's in a number? A lot for an Evans basketball pair

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

Evans, Ga--No player ever wants to see their season cut short, but unfortunately it happens. An early season injury ended one Evans girls basketball player's season, but she's still on the court in spirit.

Evans sophomore Jessica Dowdy had high hopes entering this season, but she'll, have to watch from the bench. After tearing her ACL in the Knights third game she's done for the year.

"I actually tried to get back in the game. I had no idea. I had no idea it would be my ACL, so when i found out it was my ACL it just, my heart dropped. Everything went down." said Jessica Dowdy

That doesn't mean she won't still be on the court in spirit. Sophomore Krystyn Knight decided to wear Dowdy's number 10 the rest of the season

"i was hurt. I didn't know -- i was hoping it was like a sprain, something small. I was hoping it wasn't anything big. This player, I think at UNC, her teammate got hurt and decided to wear her number. So i decided to do the same thing because i wanted to show my appreciation to her." said Krystyn Knight

Krystyn just moved to Evans over the summer and the two connected right away.

"One day she texted me on twitter and told me how excited she was to be playing with me." added Knight

When Dowdy is able to come back next season, the junior duo already have their goals in place.

"Oh it's going to be scary next season. It's going to be something serious next season I'm ready for that." added Knight

"Tear everyone down. We're taking over next season." said Dowdy

Both Knight and Dowdy are only sophomores, so when Dowdy gets back healthy, look out as they go forward

Copyright WRDW/WAGT 2020 All Rights Reserved