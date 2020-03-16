What went into the Peach Belt Conference cancelling the season?

Monday, March 16, 2020

Augusta, GA--When conferences started to cancel or postpone seasons last week, things happened quickly. For USC Aiken and Augusta University, they waited to see what the Peach Belt Conference would do..the end result, cancel the spring sports season.

"This, in all my years in intercollegiate athletics, this was the toughest 72 hours that I could remember." said David Brunk

David Brunk is the commissioner of the Peach Belt Conference and on Friday, after conference calling with all the schools, the tough decision was made.

"The feeling was, more than likely, the edict that covid-19, the edict, it would last a little longer then a couple of weeks. Then, we're getting into final exam time" added Brunk

When it boiled down to it, the decision was in the best interest of the student/athletes and their health going forward

"You know, we leaned on the health safety and welfare of our student athletes" added Brunk

For seniors, a bitter pill to have their season come to a screeching halt. The silver lining, another year is available to them per the NCAA.

"The NCAA has been really good to work with in terms of seniors getting that year back. There's criteria they have to meet" said Brunk

Many though, likely won't compete again, at least at the collegiate level.

While ESports technically isn't a NCAA event in the Peach Belt and is done on-line, there will be no in-person championship this year as well.