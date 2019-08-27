Westside takes on persona of new coach Jon Wiley

Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019

Augusta, Ga--While a lot of teams played on Friday, or last night, to kick off the high school season, some are waiting til this week. Among them, Westside.

After some subpar seasons, the patriots are looking to rebound in a big way. Jon Wiley has come in to run the show and brings all sorts of energy with it. He, and the players are feeding off each other as their opener approaches.

"He's energetic, so when he gets energetic, we get energetic so when he does stuff, we're going to want to do things and do better, whatever it is to get better." said Javon Nathan

"Players tend to take on the persona of their coaches. Intelligent coaches lead to intelligent players. We want our guys to play with an attitude and that's kind of how I am and that's how I want them to be" said Jon Wiley

They'll get tested right away as Westside takes on Richmond Academy right out of the gates on Friday.

