Westside and Burke County win appeals to change GHSA classification

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019

Augusta, Ga--One last day for schools to appeal the reclassification in Georgia. For Westside and Burke County, it became a good day, as they both were granted their request to move down a classification. For Burke, it's from 4A to 3A, for Westside, they go from 3A to 2A.

The Bears won their appeal basically on what's call the isolation rule. Seeing the closest school to their new class would have been 100 plus miles away, they were granted their appeal and now play in this region. A lot of familiar names and no bus rides to Savannah

For Westside, they would have been in that region, but now fall back and join the rest of the Augusta metro programs along with Jefferson County and Putnam County.

