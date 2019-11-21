Westminster set to play for an 8-man GISA title

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019

Augusta, Ga-- It's going to be another busy Friday of high school action and one title will be handed out. That coming from the 8-man ranks with Westminster hosting that championship game.

Just three years ago, the Wildcat program was playing full 11-man ball and struggling. Not just on the field, but the numbers game in fielding a competitive team. Instead of dropping the sport all together, the tough decision was made to go this route, but it was best for the program

"It just looks different. The first time you see it, it looks like you're missing guys. But I think overall it's been good for our program because we can compete as a program here. So, I wasn't quite happy about it last year when I found out, but it's grown on me and I'm kind of glad we made the move" said Grant Fuller

The Cats have nine seniors on the squad so they were expecting to be in the mix for a state title. If they win it, first football crown of any kind for the program as they host Windsor Academy Friday night.

