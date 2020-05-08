West Virginia salary, athletic cuts to save $3 million

Friday, May 8, 2020

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons says he will take a 10% salary reduction for the next fiscal year in an effort to save the athletic department $3 million in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Lyons says football coach Neal Brown, men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins, women’s basketball coach Mike Carey and baseball coach Randy Mazey also will voluntarily take the 10% reduction starting on July 1.

In addition, coaches and athletic staff earning more than $100,000 will take a 5% salary reduction, and staff making less than $100,000 will take a 2.5% reduction. Lyons also says 65 employees will be furloughed for 60 days starting May 24.