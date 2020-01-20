West Puts Up 28 in Close Loss to Cougars

Columbus, Ga. – The Augusta University Women's Basketball team dropped a hard fought conference contest to the Columbus State Cougars today, 69-60. The Jags drop to 7-9 on the season and are now 4-4 in Peach Belt play. The Cougars improve to 11-3 overall and boast a 6-2 mark in conference match ups.

Columbus State came out of the starting gate strong, outscoring the Jags 17-9 in the first period of play. The Jags rebounded in the second quarter, narrowly outscoring Columbus State 13-12 in the stanza, and cutting the deficit to seven as they headed into halftime.

Trailing 29-22 at the start of the third, Augusta was held scoreless for first five minutes of play while the Cougars added to their lead, making it a 43-22 game. Zairya West stopped the bleeding at the halfway mark of the quarter with a layup, giving the Jags some momentum moving forward despite being outscored 20-14.

Augusta Nearly mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Cougars 24-20, but ultimately coming up short. The Jags managed to bring the score to within two possessions with three-and-a-half to play in regulation. The Jags were forced to foul the home squad entering the final minutes however, and Columbus state took advantage, making eight free throws and allowing the Jags only five points to close out the game.

The Jags were 20-of-71 (28.2) from the field, with eight baskets from downtown, and 12-for-17 from the charity stripe as a team.

Zairya West had an outstanding game for Augusta, putting up 28 points on the day, including six three-pointers. Kiera Howard dished out a team high eight assists in the contest while also securing nine rebounds.

Howard also found herself leading the team in steals with four, while Kennedi Manning picked up three blocks on the day.

The Jaguars return home to the Christenberry Fieldhouse for their next game when they take on North Georgia on Wednesday, January 22, at 5:30 p.m.