'We won't tolerate': Sports world unites behind Floyd

Sports stars around the world dismayed by the death of George Floyd and inspired by the actions of Colin Kaepernick have come together in support of those seeking change in the United States.

Gestures of support and solidarity have been displayed by players at soccer clubs around Europe. The Floyd case appears to be resonating more than usual in international sports.

Soccer players in particular may be taking what has happened more personally because of how often black players have been abused inside stadiums around Europe in recent years.