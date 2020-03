Thursday, March 26, 2020

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt is happy to be reunited with younger brother T.J., just don't expect the Watt brothers to become roommates.

Derek Watt joked that T.J. doesn't want to share a roof with him. Derek added his wife also isn't in favor of the Watt brothers living together. Derek Watt signed a three-year deal with the Steelers after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Chargers.