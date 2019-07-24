Watch list for Ray Guy Award released

Augusta, GA (July 24, 2019) - The Augusta Sports Council has announced the pre-season watch list for the 2019 Ray Guy Award, which honors the nation’s top collegiate punter.

The 26 candidates on the list incorporate a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) punters. The 2019 watch list was compiled based on the 2018 Ray Guy Award Semifinalist List, the top ten NCAA Punters from 2018, the 2018 All-Conference teams, the 2018 All-American Teams and the 2019 pre-season All-Conference Teams.

The number of eligible candidates for this season will grow when the award opens nominations next week. The complete list of candidates will be released on November 5th. In mid-November, the Ray Guy Award committee will meet to select the ten semifinalists, who will be announced on November 19th. A national body of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) sports information directors, media representatives and previous Ray Guy Award winners will then vote for the top three finalists to be announced on November 25th. After the finalists are named, the voting body will cast ballots again to select the nation’s top punter. The winner will be announced live during The Home Depot College Football Awards airing on ESPN on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

2019 Ray Guy Award Pre-Season Watch List:

Adam Korsak, Rutgers

Alex Kinney, Colorado

Arryn Siposs, Auburn

Blake Cusick, Fresno State

Blake Gillikin, Penn State

Braden Mann, Texas A&M

Brandon Wright, Georgia State

Cody Grace, Arkansas State

Devin Anctil, Kansas State

Drue Chrisman, Ohio State

James Smith, Cincinnati

Joseph Charlton, South Carolina

Kyle Thompson, Kansas

Logan Tyler, Florida State

Michael Turk, Arizona State

Oscar Bradburn, Virginia Tech

Oscar Draguicevich III, Washington State

Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech

Ryan Bujcevski, Texas

Ryan Stonehouse, Colorado State

Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse

Steven Coutts, California

Thomas Bennett, Tulsa

Tommy Townsend, Florida

Will Hart, Michigan

Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU