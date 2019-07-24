Watch list for Ray Guy Award released

Augusta, GA (July 24, 2019) - The Augusta Sports Council has announced the pre-season watch list for the 2019 Ray Guy Award, which honors the nation’s top collegiate punter.
The 26 candidates on the list incorporate a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) punters. The 2019 watch list was compiled based on the 2018 Ray Guy Award Semifinalist List, the top ten NCAA Punters from 2018, the 2018 All-Conference teams, the 2018 All-American Teams and the 2019 pre-season All-Conference Teams.
The number of eligible candidates for this season will grow when the award opens nominations next week. The complete list of candidates will be released on November 5th. In mid-November, the Ray Guy Award committee will meet to select the ten semifinalists, who will be announced on November 19th. A national body of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) sports information directors, media representatives and previous Ray Guy Award winners will then vote for the top three finalists to be announced on November 25th. After the finalists are named, the voting body will cast ballots again to select the nation’s top punter. The winner will be announced live during The Home Depot College Football Awards airing on ESPN on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
2019 Ray Guy Award Pre-Season Watch List:
Adam Korsak, Rutgers
Alex Kinney, Colorado
Arryn Siposs, Auburn
Blake Cusick, Fresno State
Blake Gillikin, Penn State
Braden Mann, Texas A&M
Brandon Wright, Georgia State
Cody Grace, Arkansas State
Devin Anctil, Kansas State
Drue Chrisman, Ohio State
James Smith, Cincinnati
Joseph Charlton, South Carolina
Kyle Thompson, Kansas
Logan Tyler, Florida State
Michael Turk, Arizona State
Oscar Bradburn, Virginia Tech
Oscar Draguicevich III, Washington State
Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech
Ryan Bujcevski, Texas
Ryan Stonehouse, Colorado State
Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse
Steven Coutts, California
Thomas Bennett, Tulsa
Tommy Townsend, Florida
Will Hart, Michigan
Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU