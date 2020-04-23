Washington DC Guard inks with Augusta basketball

Thursday, April 23, 2020

Augusta, Ga-- Daniel Allen, out of Washington D.C. has signed to play with Augusta University starting in the fall.

Allen, a guard, comes from Mickinley Technical High School and is the second to join the Jaguar program for the 2020-2021 season.

"Daniel Allen is the 17th player from the D.C. area that we have had come to play at Augusta University in my tenure and we are excited about adding him to a team that is coming off back to back NCAA tournament appearances ... Daniel was an all-league player in the inter-high league of Washington DC and benefited greatly as a post graduate at Mt Zion academy." said Dip Metress

This past year Allen averaged 20 points and 5 rebounds in his senior year of high school.