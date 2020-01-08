Warriors' Kerr fined for behavior after Sacramento ejection

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

New York, NY--Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for verbally abusing a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following an ejection.

Kerr was ejected in the second quarter of the Warrior's 111-98 road loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday night after getting hit with consecutive technical fouls by referee Jason Goldenberg. Kerr appeared initially upset about a continuation call that went the Kings' way. Then he erupted after Golden State did not receive a similar call. He angrily walked onto the court after the second technical and yelled at Goldenberg before leaving.