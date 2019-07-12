Warren County star to finish high school career in Florida

Friday, July 12, 2019

Augusta, Ga--Hard to believe but we're just three weeks away before high school football practice gets underway. The crash of the pads, the clash of the helmets. On Friday, one of the more exciting players in the area deciding to go elsewhere for his senior season.

Warren County and South Carolina commit Lovasea Carroll saying on twitter, he's headed to Florida and will go to school at IMG Academy this fall.

Carroll saying this was the toughest decision of his young life but feels it's best for him. He rushed for nearly 1500 yards a year ago as his stock has been on the rise for several seasons now.

