Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

Augusta, GA--The Wardlaw boys knocked off Curtis Baptist 74-36 while the Patriot girls posted a 51-33 victory Thursday night.

Wardlaw's boys team was led by Avery Spurlock's 14 points as they remain perfect in the region race while handling Curtis Baptist their first region loss.

In the girls game, Wardlaw withstood a third quarter rally but the lady Crusaders to pick up the win.

