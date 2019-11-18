War Eagles enjoying best season in program history

WAGENER, SC -- At the start of football season, it's not uncommon for teams to say they want to go undefeated and win a state championship. Talk is cheap. It's all about proving it on the gridiron, and that's exactly what Wagener-Salley has done this season.

The War-Eagles are still undefeated and boast a perfect 11 and 0 record. For any school, that's no easy feat and it's also the first time in program history that Wagener-Salley has achieved the mark. The War Eagles aren't getting caught up in the talk that they're now among the favorites to make it to states, they're simply trying to make the most of their moment.

"It's just been amazing like, it feels like being a celebrity. When we were at middle school games, all the kids shook our hands and stuff like that," said senior runningback Kaleb Shaw.

Shaw has been just one of many contributors for the team this season. Wagener-Salley has not been a state championship game in program history, though the team could be primed to make it all the way. Excitement aside, the team is just trying to focus on winning each week rather than thinking about a state championship appearance.

"Like I said, that's a few weeks down the line, so we don't want to spend anytime looking ahead at that to be honest with you. We want just want to focus on what we have to do this week to make it happen," said head coach Willie Fox.

The most impressive part of their success is how the team hasn't relied on just one player to find success. Of the 13 players who've recorded a carry this season, 10 of them have scored touchdowns as the team gets ready to host Lamar Friday night.

