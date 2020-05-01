Wake Forest's Forbes focused on keeping current players

Friday, May 1, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — New Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes is focused on recruiting back the Demon Deacons' returning players. Forbes said Friday he needs to work to build a relationship with his new team.

That comes with several announcing plans to at least explore a transfer. Forbes calls keeping those current players “my No. 1 recruiting responsibility and priority.” Forbes replaces fired coach Danny Manning after a successful five-year run at East Tennessee State. His teams there featured plenty of transfers from the junior college ranks. But Forbes says that won't be part of the plan at Wake Forest.